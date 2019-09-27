BREAKING: 78-year-old man accused of hiding Lumpkin County woman's body arrested

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - A man who authorities considered a "person of interest" in a 21-year-old Dahlonega woman's death has been arrested.
Jerry Harper, 78, was wanted in connection to the death of Hannah Bender. He was wanted on charges of concealing a dead body and tampering with evidence, the GBI said.
Harper was arrested in Dawson County Friday after police spotted him in his vehicle.
Police believe Austin Stryker, 22, killed Bender and buried her in a shallow grave in Forsyth County. It's unclear what the relationship is between Stryker and Harper.
Bender had been missing for over a week when her body was found Sept. 26.
Stryker has not been caught. U.S. Marshals have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Stryker. He was last seen driving a white 2000 Ford Explorer with Georgia tag PXH4402. Police said Stryker should be considered armed and dangerous.
An autopsy will be done to determine Bender's cause of death.
