Marshals offer $5k reward for information on man accused of killing Hannah Bender

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - U.S. Marshals announced Thursday that they are offering a $5,000 reward for information on Austin Stryker, the man charged with killing Hannah Bender.
Bender's body was found Sept. 25 in a shallow grave in Forsyth County after she had been missing for more than a week. The 21-year-old originally vanished from Lumpkin County September 14.
Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Stryker, 22, after finding Bender's blood-soaked clothes and talking to witnesses.
Stryker is on the run, police say. He was last seen driving a white 2000 Ford Explorer with Georgia tag PXH4402.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case. An autopsy will be done to determine Bender's cause of death.
Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact the Southern Regional Fugitive Talk Force at 770-508-2500.
