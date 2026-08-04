3 former sheriff’s office employees accused of misusing Flock Safety System after audit

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday, the Savannah Police Department announced six of their employees, four of whom were officers, were under investigation for allegedly misusing Flock Safety cameras.

Now, an internal audit of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has three former employees under investigation for the same alleged misuse.

It’s part of an ongoing trend Channel 2 Action News has covered, with law enforcement departments across the metro Atlanta area and the broader Georgia law enforcement community being investigated, and sometimes fired, for misusing the surveillance system.

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According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the three employees Flock Safety accounts were flagged during a self-initiated audit of how the department uses Flock Safety.

The three employees met with their departments about the alleged misuse and asked to resign before the audit was complete, or an internal investigation could start, the sheriff’s office said.

“The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and its employees are entrusted with access to sensitive law enforcement technology and information. We expect every employee with access to these systems to use them in a manner that is lawful, ethical and in accordance with agency policy,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Protecting the integrity of these systems and maintaining the trust of the community is a responsibility we take very seriously.”

As part of the department’s process to ensure transparency and accountability regarding use of the Flock Safety System, CCSO said they referred all three employees to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for independent investigation of their conduct.

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