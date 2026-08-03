6 Georgia officers under investigation for misusing Flock system in popular tourist destination

SAVANNAH, Ga. — On Monday, six more Georgia officers and police department staff were accused of misusing Flock Safety License Plate Readers that have access to through their jobs.

This time, a police department at a popular tourist destination in Georgia announced multiple officers were under investigation.

On Monday, the Savannah Police Department said four officers and two civilian staff were under investigation in connection to potential misuse of the Flock Safety System.

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While the investigation proceeds, all six employees are on administrative leave, pending any potential discipline or termination.

SPD said all six cases were referred to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for independent criminal investigation.

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The department first started investigating a week ago while they performed an audit of Flock use by their employees and officers.

SPD said the four officers and two staff members allegedly performed non-law-enforcement related searches, including searches focused on personal acquaintances and their family members.

One of the officers under investigation allegedly provided access to the Flock Safety System to a law enforcement agent from another agency.

“Misuse of law enforcement tools and technology by SPD staff will not be tolerated,” Savannah Police Chief Lenny B. Gunther said in a statement. “The public places tremendous trust in us, and that trust must be earned every day. Our officers are entrusted with powerful investigative tools because they have a responsibility to use them lawfully, ethically, and only for legitimate public safety purposes.”

When asked for comment, the GBI confirmed they were assisting with the investigation but would not provide additional information as the case was still active.

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