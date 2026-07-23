Crime center supervisor accused of misusing Flock data to track domestic partner, charged by GBI

CONYERS, Ga. — A real-time crime center supervisor in metro Atlanta is accused of using her access to Flock Safety license plate reader data to track her domestic partner.

The Conyers Police Department announced Thursday that Paige Forte, a supervisor in the department’s Real-Time Crime Center, was under investigation for using access to the Flock system to track her partner’s car to see where he was.

It’s another example of a trend Channel 2 Action News has reported on, where multiple officers have been accused of misusing the technology for person, inappropriate activity.

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A preemptive audit of how the department used the Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader system flagged Forte’s alleged suspicious activity.

As a result, Conyers officers asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the situation and conduct a criminal investigation of Forte’s conduct.

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“The integrity of our department depends on the public’s confidence that we use technology responsibly and within the law,” Chief Scott Freeman said in a statement. “When we discovered information suggesting our policies may have been violated, we acted immediately by launching an internal investigation and requesting an independent criminal investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. No employee is above the law, and we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards of accountability.”

Forte was also placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of CPD’s internal investigation.

The police department said it remains committed to transparency and noted that the use of technology like Flock’s requires “strong oversight, regular auditing and swift action whenever potential misuse is identified” in order to maintain community trust.

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