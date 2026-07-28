DA’s office investigator illegally accessed Flock camera system more than 60 times, GBI says

STATESBORO, Ga. — A district attorney’s office investigator is now under investigation himself after he was accused of improperly accessing the license plate reader system.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Andrae Wright, 44, of Statesboro, was arrested Monday and charged with misuse of a license plate reader system, stalking, computer invasion of privacy, and violation of oath of office. At the time of the allegations, Wright was an investigator with the Ogeechee Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

The arrest comes after the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate allegations of improper use of the Flock Safety System.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said an internal audit revealed Wright, a former employee, still had access to their system.

Officials said Wright accessed the Flock Safety System more than 60 times. These accesses occurred between June 15 and July 5 of this year for purposes not related to law enforcement.

Wright was booked into the Bulloch County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office released the following statement regarding the arrest of Wright:

The Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office is aware that former Investigator Andrae Wright has been arrested and is the subject of an ongoing GBI investigation.

Mr. Wright has not been employed by the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office since July 9, 2026. Since becoming aware of the allegations, our office has fully cooperated with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and will continue to do so as requested.

Because this remains an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office will have no further comment regarding this matter. We will defer all questions concerning the investigation to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as they continue their work.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia for review and prosecution.

©2026 Cox Media Group