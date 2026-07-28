Murder suspect found after escaping Georgia jail. He never made it out of the county

ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A statewide manhunt has ended for a murder suspect who escaped from a central Georgia jail on Sunday.

Pablo Zuriel Miranda, 32, escaped from the Atkinson County Jail on Sunday morning, Sheriff David Moore confirmed. The FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to Miranda’s arrest.

On Tuesday, the FBI announced that Miranda, who they initially believe was trying to get to Mexico, was found in Pearson, Georgia. He never made it out of the county.

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The sheriff told WALB that Miranda was loading food trays into a transport van when a jailer turned her back to throw away a box. When she turned back around, Miranda was running. She chased after, but was unable to catch him.

He says that Miranda’s escape is result of poor decisions but jail staff, but he takes responsibility.

“I’m sorry. I failed you,” Moore said.

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