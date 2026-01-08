Former Georgia sheriff’s office employee accused of stalking people using department Flock account

ECHOLS COUNTY, Ga. — A former southeast Georgia sheriff’s office employee faces multiple charges amid accusations she violated her oath and used department technology to stalk people.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Anna Altobello, 33, misused Flock Safety accounts belonging to the Echols County Sheriff’s Office to search for tag information on people she knew personally, outside of law enforcement purposes.

The GBI said it happened multiple times and Echols County Sheriff Randy Courson asked the state agency to investigate in December.

“On Thursday, December 18, 2025, Echols County Sheriff Randy Courson requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding information he received that the secretary at the Echols County Sheriff’s Office (Altobello) had accessed their Flock Safety account for a non-law enforcement purpose,” the GBI said.

Altobello now faces charges for eight counts of misusing license plate data, one count of stalking, one count of stalking - family violence and one count of violating her oath of office.

The GBI said it expects more charges when additional documents it requested are received as part of the investigation.

Altobello was taken into custody at the Lowndes County Jail for arrest warrants out of Echols County, according to the GBI.

