Fulton County commissioner announces run for Sec. of State’s office

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Commissioner announced their bid for Secretary of State on Thursday.

Commissioner Dana Barrett, who has served on the Fulton County Board of Commissioners since 2022, is running to take over as Georgia’s Secretary of State.

Barrett’s announcement adds her to a somewhat crowded campaign field, where she’ll be teeing up against several Republican candidates including Vernon Jones and Gabriel Sterling, as well as Democrat Cam T. Ashling, among others.

Barrett launched her campaign for Secretary of State on Thursday morning with a news conference alongside Georgia small business owners.

Whoever wins the office will replace Brad Raffensperger, the current Secretary of State and gubernatorial hopeful.

