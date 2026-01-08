Fulton County

Fulton County commissioner announces run for Sec. of State’s office

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett is running to be the next Secretary of State SOURCE: Fulton County Board of Commissioners
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Commissioner announced their bid for Secretary of State on Thursday.

Commissioner Dana Barrett, who has served on the Fulton County Board of Commissioners since 2022, is running to take over as Georgia’s Secretary of State.

Barrett’s announcement adds her to a somewhat crowded campaign field, where she’ll be teeing up against several Republican candidates including Vernon Jones and Gabriel Sterling, as well as Democrat Cam T. Ashling, among others.

Barrett launched her campaign for Secretary of State on Thursday morning with a news conference alongside Georgia small business owners.

Whoever wins the office will replace Brad Raffensperger, the current Secretary of State and gubernatorial hopeful.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read