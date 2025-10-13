Former GA Rep., frequent candidate announces campaign for Sec. of State

ATLANTA — Vernon Jones, a former DeKalb County Commission CEO, former Democratic state representative, and previous candidate for U.S. Senate among other offices, announced he was seeking office in the 2026 midterm elections.

Jones announced his campaign for Secretary of State on Monday, promising he’d stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Donald Trump to fight for election integrity.

“Georgia deserves a Secretary of State who will protect every legal vote and restore trust in our elections,” Jones said. “I will do everything in my power to secure paper ballots, strengthen voter ID, limit mail-in ballots, and deliver accountability to the people of Georgia.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Most recently, Jones ran for Governor against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022 and ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House of Representatives and DeKalb County Sheriff.

In his announcement, Jones said the fear of not having fair election “ends when I’m Secretary of State.”

Running as a Republican, Jones faces several opponents in the primary. Three Republicans and two Democrats have announced they are running.

Jones’ primary opponents currently include Tim Fleming, Kelvin D. King and former Sec. of State’s Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling.

Democrats Adrian Consonery Jr. and Penny Brown Reynolds compete for the ticket in the Democratic Primary.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group