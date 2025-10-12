DeKalb County man says his neighbor’s dog keeps attacking his pets

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man is worried about his safety and the safety of his pets after he says his neighbor’s dog attacked his pet.

Derrick Hairston, Sr., says it’s not the first time his neighbor’s dog has attacked.

He said his dog was killed two years ago by the same neighbor’s dog.

He told Channel 2’s Cory James that he let it slide then, thinking it would never happen again.

But, he said that same dog attacked his current pet dog, Spot, last Thursday.

Hairston says the problem is that his neighbor doesn’t properly secure his dog, a Cane Corso.

“All these times I’ve had conversations with him, he said he would keep dog tied up or in his cage,” Hairston said. “And then he gets loose ‘cause he ain’t listening to nobody.”

James contacted DeKalb County Animal Services for a comment, but has not yet received a response.

Hairston said he is considering legal action.

