2 more arrested in death of 14-year-old Coweta boy found dead on the side of the road

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old boy, according to Meriwether County officials.

Deputies say Jordan Simon,14, was found dead on Rocky Mount Road in Meriwether County on Sept. 25. Investigators say Thaddeus Stokes, 23, has been arrested and charged with several crimes, including Simon’s murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Last Wednesday, Meriwether County deputies, with the help of Newnan police, arrested two other suspects: Jamarion Mondrez Ford,18, and Maurice Jamarcus Malone, 20, both of Newnan.

Investigators have not shared details on what led up to Simon’s death or what linked the suspects to it. Although, officials say Stokes’s arrest marked a ‘significant initial breakthrough’ in the case.

Lisa Simon, Jordan’s mother said Stokes was someone her son knew.

“Jordan trusted him,” said Lisa Simon. “He really tricked my son into a relationship with him like buy him food and give him clothes, like a big brother.”

While Jordan’s family said they’ve heard rumors, they want to know what would lead anyone to kill a 14-year-old and dump him on the side of the road.

“They hurt my baby. As a mom a lot of stuff going through my head,” said Doris Jenkins, Jordan Simon’s cousin.

Ford and Malone are being held in the Meriwether County Jail without bond. Both are charged with murder.

“This effort will continue going forward in the pursuit of justice for the Simon family and others affected by this senseless act. This investigation is still active and ongoing,” Sheriff Chuck Smith said.

