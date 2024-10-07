14-year-old Newnan boy found dead, man charged with his murder

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old boy is dead and the sheriff’s office says a 23-year-old man is responsible.

Deputies say Jordan Simon was found dead on Rocky Mount Road in Meriwether County on Sept. 25. They haven’t commented on how he died.

Investigators say Thaddeus Stokes, 23, has been arrested and charged with several crimes, including Simon’s murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

They have not shared details on what led up to Simon’s death or what linked Stokes to it.

Investigators did say that there are not any other known suspects, but they are going to keep following up on every tip.

“At this stage of the investigation, we believe we have apprehended the individual responsible for this crime, but we will remain vigilant in our investigation to ensure all bases are covered,” said Sheriff Chuck Smith.

Stokes is currently being held in the Meriwether County Jail without bond.

