Hurricane Milton strengthens to a Category 3 storm in the Gulf of Mexico

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 says Hurricane Milton strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane early Monday morning with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.

The storm was about 195 miles west-northwest of Progreso, Mexico, and 750 miles west-southwest of Tampa, Florida.

As of Monday morning, hurricane and tropical storm watches are posted across much of Florida’s west coast.

Milton is tracking towards Central Florida and will make landfall on Wednesday, just weeks after Hurricane Helene.

Helene caused catastrophic damage from Florida into the Appalachian mountains and a death toll that rose Sunday to 230 people, the Associated Press said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

