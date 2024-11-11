33-year-old GA man accused of sex trafficking a child

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A search warrant at a west-central Georgia home led to the arrest of a 33-year-old man.

Last Thursday morning, Butts County and Fayette County deputies conducted a search warrant at 33-year-old Dylan Jattan’s home.

“We utilized the Fayette County SWAT team to ensure he could hear us knocking,” Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said.

After the search, Jattan was charged with the following:

Two counts of trafficking a child for sexual servitude

Two counts of child molestation

Two counts of aggravated child molestation

Two counts of sodomy

Obscene internet contact with a minor

Two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes

Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

During the search warrant, authorities said they found several guns and face more charges in Fayette County for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into the Butts County Jail.

“I have never been to the northwest United States, but I am going real soon, and you are coming back with me and my deputies. Then we will be taking a trip to the beach, and you will be coming back as well. Keep your bags packed, as we are not stopping until each and every one of you is in custody and put in a place where you can no longer prey on children. See you soon,” Sheriff Long said.

