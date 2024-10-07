‘I miss my baby:’ Family seeks answers after 14-year-old Coweta boy found dead on side of the road

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Coweta County teen now knows the man accused of murdering the 14-year-old and leaving his body on the side of the road. But the family still has other questions.

“I miss my baby. I miss him getting on my nerves,” said Lisa Simon who said her emotions go between anger and sadness.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She last saw her son, Jordan Simon, alive the night of Sept. 25 outside their Coweta County home.

It’s been almost two weeks since the teen’s body was found on the side of Rocky Mount Road in Meriwether County. The teen had been shot, killed and dumped.

“I can’t wrap my mind around it, that’s a child,” said Doris Jenkins, Jordan Simon’s cousin.

Jordan Simon is from Coweta County and so is the suspect.

Investigators have since charged 23-year-old Thaddeus Stokes with Jordan Simon’s murder. Lisa Simon said Stokes was someone her son knew.

“Jordan trusted him,” said Lisa Simon. “He really tricked my son into a relationship with him like buy him food and give him clothes, like a big brother.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators have not released a motive in Jordan Simon’s murder. While Jordan’s family said they’ve heard rumors, they want to know what would lead anyone to kill a 14-year-old and dump him on the side of the road.

“They hurt my baby. As a mom a lot of stuff going through my head,” said Jenkins.

The family also feels like there might be others involved in Jordan’s murder. Investigators say this is still an open case but there are no other known suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man robbed Gwinnett convenience store, knocked employee unconscious





©2024 Cox Media Group