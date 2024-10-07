‘No ongoing threat’ after shooting reported at Gwinnett County jail, sheriff’s office says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of a shooting involving the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Monday afternoon at the sheriff’s office headquarters and county jail.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was an active shooter situation at the Gwinnett County Jail.

“We want to assure the community that the situation is under control, and there is no ongoing threat to the public’s safety,” the sheriff’s office said.

The GBI did not say if any deputies or officers were injured.

The sheriff’s office said they are not accepting any new intakes into the facility.

Any traffic or motorists approaching the jail will be redirected.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

