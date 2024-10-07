Local

Metro Atlanta man accused of renting Home Depot equipment, then selling it

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Kerry Aston Howard Metro Atlanta man accused of renting Home Depot equipment, then selling it

By WSBTV.com News Staff

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man was arrested after deputies said he rented equipment and sold it to make a profit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened July 9, at the Home Depot on Hicks Drive in Rome, Georgia.

According to Floyd County deputies, Kerry Aston Howard rented a Ford T250 flatbed truck and JLG 50-foot boom lift. Both items are valued at more than $1,500.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said Howard sold the equipment to the victim for $10,000, portraying the equipment as his property.

Floyd County officials said Howard converted the property to his own when he refused to return the equipment and sold it.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Howard was arrested and charged with theft by taking.

He was booked into the Floyd County jail.

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘SSS-cuse me?’ 9-foot pet snake found stuck in car dashboard

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read