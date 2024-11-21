Columbus Clingstones announce name of new mascot

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The AA affiliate to the Atlanta Braves, the Columbus Clingstones, now has a mascot.

The mascot’s name will be Fuzzy, who will be peach-colored and will wear a Clingstones jersey. Earlier this month, the team opened the process, allowing fans to vote on four different names.

The finalists for names being considered were: Fuzzy, Pit, Stoney and Cobbler

Fuzzy was chosen after receiving 675 fan suggestions.

“It was great to see so much enthusiasm from the community for the mascot name and we’re looking forward to this energy carrying into our upcoming season,” said General Manager Pete Laven.

Next year will be the team’s first year in Columbus after playing in Pearl, Mississippi.

