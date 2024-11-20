MLB Awards: Chris Sale wins 2024 National League Cy Young Award

NEW YORK — The Baseball Writers Association of America named Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale as the 2024 National League Cy Young Award winner.

Sale earned more votes than Smyrna native and Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler and Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes to win the prestigious award on Wednesday night.

Sale is just the fifth Atlanta pitcher to win the Cy Young. He joins Warren Spahn (1957), Tom Glavine (1991, 1998), Greg Maddux (1993, 1994, 1995) and John Smoltz (1996).

He received 26 out of 30 first place votes.

From one @Braves Cy Young Award winner to another, Chris Sale finds out he won this year's honor from Hall of Famer Greg Maddux 👏 pic.twitter.com/T3BgEuak1B — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 20, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Braves acquired Sale in a trade with the Boston Red Sox last December and signed him to a 2-year deal with a third-year option for the 2026 season.

While some pointed to Sale’s history of injuries as a concern, the 35-year-old quickly shook off any doubts.

Sale claimed the Triple Crown pitching title this season. He led by leading the majors with 18 wins and a 2.38 ERA plus a NL-best 225 strikeouts. He also had a perfect fielding percentage during the 2024 season to win a Gold Glove.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group