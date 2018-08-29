Cockroaches, fruit flies lead to local Sonic failing health inspection

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Cockroaches and fruit flies contributed to a Gwinnett County franchise restaurant failing a health inspection.
It’s the Sonic Drive-In on Riverside Parkway in Lawrenceville.
From slushies to shakes, the drinks and food at Sonic restaurants have been attracting customers to the Oklahoma based franchise restaurant for decades. On Aug. 27, the Lawrenceville location failed its inspection with a 55.
Some of the points off were because the inspector noted seeing fruit flies and cockroaches inside the restaurant.
Customer Larry Walters told Channel 2 Anchor Carol Sbarge he had no idea. He said some days the food is good and some days it isn’t. Walters said now he knows why.
Other violations included an ice machine with a mold-like substance, frozen open chicken stored over fries and ice cream mix not held cold enough.
In a statement, the communication director for Sonic wrote:
“The SONIC franchisee who owns and operate this drive-in takes employee safety and food safety very seriously. Following an inspection report from the Georgia Department of Public Health, the franchisee is committed to handling the issues addressed in the report.”
After an inspection in February, the Sonic got an 82. It’ll be re-inspected in early September. We’ll let you know how they do.
