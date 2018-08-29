Mother charged with murder in shooting death of her 2-year-old daughter

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The mother of a 2-year-old girl found shot to death in Newton County has been charged with her murder.
Investigators say Jennifer Bellah, 31, called 911 Tuesday and told dispatchers she shot her daughter at her home in Oxford. Natalya Bellah was pronounced dead on the scene.
A pistol, spent shell casings and spent bullets were recovered at the home.
