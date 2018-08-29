  • 2-year-old killed inside Newton County home; mother detained, police say

    By: Rikki Klaus

    NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a 2-year-old girl is dead and police have detained her mother in Newton County.

    Investigators said they were called to the home earlier this evening along Brown Thrasher Run.

    The Newton County coroner is at the scene trying to determine how the child died. 

