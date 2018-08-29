2-year-old killed inside Newton County home; mother detained, police say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a 2-year-old girl is dead and police have detained her mother in Newton County.
Investigators said they were called to the home earlier this evening along Brown Thrasher Run.
The Newton County coroner is at the scene trying to determine how the child died.
Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus is at the scene speaking with investigators to learn more about what happened to the girl.
BREAKING: Two-year-old girl is deceased and mother is detained in Newton County. We are on scene gathering details. pic.twitter.com/biJjutPIIs— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 28, 2018
Newton County deputies say coroner is on scene and impending autopsy will determine child’s cause of death. pic.twitter.com/kpdXBciEmv— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 28, 2018
Newton County deputy says girl, 2, was killed inside the white house with the grey roof, shown in the background of this photo. pic.twitter.com/P2pGi65EqW— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 29, 2018
Deputies are stopping cars passing by but letting neighbors through, as they investigate the death of a two-year-old girl in Newton County. Investigators say her mom is detained. pic.twitter.com/wFiuQ3Lze6— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 29, 2018
