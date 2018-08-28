GREENE COUNTY, Ga. - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Reynolds Lake Oconee.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that one person is dead and at least one person is detained.
We’re at Reynolds Lake Oconee working to learn more information about this developing story. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 for LIVE updates.
“We have no indication that anyone in the public is in imminent danger,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}