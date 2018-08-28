Couple accused of leaving daughter home alone to see concert ... in another city

SPRING, Texas - Two parents are facing charges after leaving their daughter home alone in Spring, Texas, for more than a day so that they could attend a concert 1,300 miles away in Detroit, according to the Harris County Constable's Office.
Deputies found the 11-year-old girl trying to cook Thursday when they responded to a call from her great aunt reporting that the girl had been left alone for at least a day, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Officials said the girl told deputies her parents, 48-year-old John Guerrero and 39-year-old Virginia Yearnd, had left her without supervision one day earlier so that they could go to a concert in Detroit.
Deputies tried to get hold of Guerrero and Yearnd after finding their daughter home alone, without success. Yearnd eventually called her daughter and told deputies that she and Guerrero were headed back to Texas.
Yearnd initially told deputies that she and Guerrero were in Louisiana, but she later admitted that they were in Detroit to see Godflesh, an English rock band, the Chronicle reported.
Authorities arrested Guerrero and Yearnd on charges of child endangerment. A judge ordered them held without bond, deputies said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}