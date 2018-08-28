Solicitor who normally prosecutes drug cases arrested...for drug possession

ATLANTA - A solicitor who normally prosecutes drug cases is on the other side of the legal system after being arrested by police on suspicion of drug possession.
Officers pulled over Deidre Merriman, Atlanta's senior solicitor, in Dooly County Saturday, south of Atlanta. Channel 2's Dave Huddleston broke the story on Twitter.
Merriman was stopped for speeding in Vienna, Georgia, after driving 85 in a 70 mph zone.
According to a police report, officers smelled marijuana in the car.
They had her wait by the trunk of her blue Buick while they searched. When they opened the glove compartment, officers found a cigarette container with marijuana inside it, according to the report.
Merriman was arrested and charged with drug possession and speeding.
Huddleston speaks with a legal expert who breaks down the other possible problems for the attorney, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
