Robber on the run after police say he stole bag of cash from armored truck driver

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Marietta police have just released a surveillance photo of the man they say robbed an armored truck driver Tuesday at a Cobb County gas station.

    Channel 2's Chris Jose has been speaking with investigators since the incident happened shortly after 12 p.m. at the QuikTrip at the intersection of Powder Springs and Sandtown roads. 

    Marietta police said told Jose that the robber told driver that he had a weapon and then took a bag of crash from the driver. They said the man then ran away from the gas station. 

    Investigators are asking for your help in finding the man. 

    The distinct features police hope will help track the robber down, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

