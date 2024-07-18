Video showing man verbally, physically abusing dog angers Cobb residents

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Video of a man who appears to be verbally and physically abusing a dog has sparked outrage in Cobb County Communities.

After the video surfaced on the Ring Security Camera App, several concerned Cobb County residents contacted Channel 2 Action News, Animal Services and police for help.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with residents and law enforcement about the incident on Thursday.

The video shows a man cursing at a dog outside of an apartment door, as he strikes and eventually kicks the pet.

“Initially I almost wanted to just look away because it was so sad and painful to see how that dog just scooped down. Looked like he was bracing himself to be hit. Which tells me that it happens a lot. It just makes my skin crawl and it just pains my heart. He doesn’t have a voice. He can’t speak for himself,” a Cobb County resident who doesn’t want to be identified due to safety concerns.

It’s unclear exactly where the incident took place, but Cobb County Animal Services is aware and investigating.

“It’s pretty heinous. I believe that happens on a normal basis. That’s really why we need to identify this guy and quite honestly most of this stuff has a direct link to domestic violence and other crimes. I think when we dig into this we are going to find a little bit more than just a hit and a kick. We’re just trying to identify the male and the complex the dog is in right now,” said Detective David Whitley with Cobb County Animal Services.

If you have any information, contact Cobb County Animal Services and to speak with the animal cruelty division at 770-499-3911.

