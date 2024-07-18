Incredible video shows alligator swarm at Georgia swamp as boaters pass through

FARGO, Ga. — Amazing video shows what looks like hundreds of alligators congregating in the Okefenokee Swamp in south Georgia.

The video, shared by Marty Welch via ABC News, shows the perspective from a motorboat as a man tries to navigate his way through the water

“There’s gators everywhere,” he says. “They’re laying on the banks. You might want to sit down!”

The gators appear unphased by their visitor.

“I would be panicking! Imagine that boat flips over. Instantly you will become a happy meal!” one Facebook user wrote.

The Okefenokee is known for its abundance of amphibians and reptiles including American alligators. The Swamp is a 438,000-acre protected wetland with several canals that run through it.

