Man barricades himself inside Cobb County apartment after shots fired

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a Cobb County apartment Tuesday morning.
Cobb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Belmont Crossing apartments on Atlanta Road.
Officers said one man is barricaded inside one of the apartments. No one else is inside, according to police.
No injuries have been reported.
We have a crew heading to the scene for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Rich Homie Quan: Several roads to shut down for Atlanta rapper’s celebration of life service
- 4-year-old DeKalb County boy with special needs walked out of school, missing for hours
- MUST WATCH: Robbers plummet through Atlanta Check Cashers’ ceiling, steal $150K in cash
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS
©2024 Cox Media Group