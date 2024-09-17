Man barricades himself inside Cobb County apartment after shots fired

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a Cobb County apartment Tuesday morning.

Cobb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Belmont Crossing apartments on Atlanta Road.

Officers said one man is barricaded inside one of the apartments. No one else is inside, according to police.

No injuries have been reported.

We have a crew heading to the scene for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Family of man shot and killed by off duty APD officer is speaking out, asking for answers

©2024 Cox Media Group