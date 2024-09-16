4-year-old DeKalb County boy with special needs walked out of school, missing for hours

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County mother wants to know how her four-year-old son walked out of Rockbridge Elementary School without anyone noticing.

“Not knowing where he was and who had him, it was terrifying,” Mercedes Dill told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Dill said on Aug. 29 her son Micah, who is in pre-K, got up from his seat in the school cafeteria and walked out of Rockbridge Elementary.

“He just walked out of the school. (He) crossed the parking lot and went into the neighborhood,” said Dill.

A stranger’s Ring security camera captured the boy going from house to house, looking for his mother.

“With him being autistic he’s not going to say... hey, I left the school at 7:45 am, so he was knocking on the door looking for me,” Dill explained.

A good Samaritan found Micah and called the police.

Washington contacted DeKalb County Schools.

“I’m not angry with the teachers, he has great teachers. Something could have been done to stop him from going out of the school and not getting hurt,” said Dill.

