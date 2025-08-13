Officers, bystanders who helped rescue children from sweltering car honored by governor

ATLANTA — Georgia’s governor recognized the men and women, and the officers, who helped rescue two young children from a hot car.

The incident happened on June 4 in the parking lot of Cumberland Mall.

Investigators said the father of the kids, ages 1 and 2, left them in the car on a sweltering day.

According to Cobb County police, the temperature inside the car was 117 degrees when they were rescued.

Police posted video showing officers breaking into the car and removing the children.

Officers can be heard comforting the children on the video as they remove them from the car.

J’Quawn Dixon, the children’s father, was arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree cruelty to children.

On Tuesday, the group of citizens and officers received official commendations from Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp.

“This moment was a powerful reminder that when citizens and officers join forces, lives are saved,” the Cobb County Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

