2 young children left in hot vehicle at Cumberland Mall, sheriff’s office says; father arrested

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers broke into a hot vehicle at Cumberland Mall on Wednesday to save two young children, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police responded to the mall parking lot at around 12:56 p.m. after a 911 caller said they saw the young children in a vehicle without any adults nearby.
The kids who were left by themselves were 1 and 2 years old, the sheriff’s office said.
J’Quawn Dixon, the children’s father, was arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
He was charged with two counts of second-degree cruelty to children.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the sheriff department for additional information about this incident.
