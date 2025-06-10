2 young children left in hot vehicle at Cumberland Mall, sheriff’s office says; father arrested

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers broke into a hot vehicle at Cumberland Mall on Wednesday to save two young children, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded to the mall parking lot at around 12:56 p.m. after a 911 caller said they saw the young children in a vehicle without any adults nearby.

The kids who were left by themselves were 1 and 2 years old, the sheriff’s office said.

J’Quawn Dixon, the children’s father, was arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree cruelty to children.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the sheriff department for additional information about this incident.

