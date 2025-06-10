Deadly crash shuts down I-75 NB lanes in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have shut down lanes of Interstate 75 to investigate a deadly crash in Marietta.

Triple Team Traffic reports most northbound lanes are shut down near Delk Road exit and only the right lane is open.

Marietta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one person died in the crash. It’s unclear what led up to it.

Triple Team Traffic says drivers should use Hwy 41 as an alternate until the lanes reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSBTV.com for the latest.

