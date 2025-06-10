LaGrange police searching for gunman in deadly shooting at backyard party

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police in LaGrange are looking for the person or people responsible for shooting seven people over the weekend.

“I dropped to the ground, I was running,” said Tavehza Brown.

It happened near Seminary and Hill Streets. Officers say a large group was gathering for a backyard party at a home when gunshots erupted and killed 19-year-old Javeon Dukes.

“Nobody never had no beef or anything with him, like he would lighten up your day if you’re down,” said Nykeria Boddie. She is Dukes’ cousin and was with him at the party.

“I was like, ‘Get down,’ but I didn’t know he already passed,” Boddie told reporters Monday.

Boddie said Dukes was a student at Georgia State and recently made the Dean’s List.

Officers told Channel 2’s Cory James during a press conference that the youngest victim is a 16-year-old and the oldest is a 21-year-old.

Major Dale Strickland with the LaGrange Police Department said the party made at least five stops throughout Troup County before ending at the home where the shooting took place.

He said the group was reported to police multiple times for loud noise, causing them to disperse to other locations.

“It’s not uncommon for members of our city to move from one spot to another,” Strickland said.

Police said one of the victims is still in the hospital in critical condition. The department said the remaining victims who were injured are expected to recover.

Mayor Jim Arrington is asking people who may have information to text 847-411. He said tips, pictures, and videos shared can be sent anonymously by texting that number with the word “LaGrange.”

A balloon release and candlelight vigil are taking place this Saturday for Dukes at Granger Park. The event starts at 8:30 p.m.

