Georgia man drowns after caught in Gulf rip current

GULF COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Florida said a 47-year-old Georgia man died Sunday after drowning in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that Timothy Franklin was swimming with a family member when he got caught in a rip current.

Deputies responded at about 2 p.m. to an emergency call about a possible drowning in the 3800 blook of Cape San Blas Road in Port St. Joe.

They found emergency personnel from Gulf County EMS and South Gulf Fire Rescue engaged in life-saving efforts that ultimately proved unsuccessful.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office said “it is grateful for the numerous members of the community that have wrapped themselves around the Franklin family to provide support during this incredibly difficult time. This is a heartbreaking incident, and the family remains in our thoughts and prayers.”

A GoFundMe has been started on the family’s behalf, according to media reports.

The sheriff’s department didn’t identify Franklin’s hometown. We are working to find out more.

