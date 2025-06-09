2 women critically injured after shooting on I-20

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a shooting on Interstate 20, according to DeKalb County police.

According to police, two women, both in their 20s were shot on I-20, Monday afternoon.

Both women are in critical condition, police said.

DKPD is working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to DKPD through the Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

This is a developing story. We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene, with LIVE updates beginning at Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

