Swimmer seriously injured in boating incident on GA lake

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is hospitalized after a boating incident over the weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, game wardens were notified of a boating incident that happened at the north end of Jackson Lake near Conley Ditch Road.

The DNR said the swimmer was hanging onto a swim platform of a wake boat when the throttle shifted into reverse, causing the swimmer’s leg to be caught by the propeller.

Officials said this caused severe injuries to his leg. The victim was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital.

His current condition was not released. The DNR Critical Incident Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation.

