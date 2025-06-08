2 accused of stealing vehicle left on I-75

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Stockbridge police are searching for two suspects wanted for theft.

According to Stockbridge officials, Quanterria Howard and Ronquez White allegedly stole a vehicle left on Interstate 75 near mile marker 228 on May 13.

Police said Howard is five feet and seven inches tall and weighs 275 pounds and White is about five feet and nine inches tall.

If you know have any information or know where the suspects are, call SPD at 770-957-9121. You may be eligible for a reward.

