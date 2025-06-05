GA ringleader of fraud scheme sentenced for creating fake recruiting websites to steal identities

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man has learned how long he will spend behind bars after he was convicted of fraud.

On Wednesday, Jalen Tylee Hill, aka “Roscoe Hill,” 26, of Americus, was sentenced to serve 81 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

This sentence comes after Hill pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to possess stolen mail in May 2024.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia says Hill was the ringleader of a bank fraud and aggravated identity theft scheme.

According to court documents, Sumter County deputies received a complaint from a church in December 2021 about mail theft and forged checks. During the investigation, authorities learned several checks were stolen from mailboxes at homes and businesses in Georgia.

Officials said the checks were then forged and deposited into other bank accounts. Specifically, the checks were often altered by having the ‘Pay to’ changed to an individual involved in the fraud. That individual would then deposit the check into their banking account. Other times, the checks would be altered by computer software, the DA said.

Investigators learned that Hill orchestrated the scheme and would recruit people via Facebook. Hill would often offer to deposit stolen, forged or duplicated checks into the bank accounts of the recruits on condition that they would split half the money, according to authorities.

Investigators said that in six months, Hill stole hundreds of pieces of mail, participated in at least 68 bank fraud incidents, and used debit cards belonging to other individuals on at least 14 occasions.

Authorities said Hill then deposited, or tried to deposit, the stolen, forged or otherwise fake checks of more than 10 financial institutions into other bank accounts, resulting in a loss of $165,743.68.

Investigators learned that in another plan, Hill created a fake solar panel installation company recruiting page online from which he stole the identities of 28 people, including their driver’s licenses, social security cards, birth certificates, instructional permits and other documents showing identifiable information.

“This case serves as a reminder for all of us to be as vigilant as possible with what we share online and monitor our financial accounts,” said Acting U.S. Attorney C. Shanelle Booker.

The following codefendants have been convicted for their participation in the crime:

Quontavius Markeese Hill, 34, of Americus, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and, after serving more than eight months in custody, was sentenced to time served plus three years of supervised release and to pay $10,815.89 restitution on Nov. 8, 2023;

Accacia Renae Gordon, 24, of Americus, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and was sentenced to serve four months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release and to pay $14,970.35 restitution on Jan. 15, 2025;

Shaneria Sharae Murray, 33, of Americus, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and was sentenced to serve 45 days in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and to pay $2,000 restitution on Dec. 2, 2024;

Chelsea Ja’Nay Tullis, 29, of Americus, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and was sentenced to serve one month in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on March 15, 2024;

LaQuashia Nichole French, 24, of Americus, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and was sentenced to serve 15 days in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release and to pay $2,227.91 restitution on Oct. 23, 2024;

Jazmon Lace Whitehead, 31, of Oglethorpe, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and was sentenced to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $7,658.59 restitution on March 17, 2025;

Chasity LaCole Wellons, 31, of Cordele, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and was sentenced to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $2,000 restitution on Jan. 22, 2025;

DeKeyvia Moasha Blackshear, 26, of Americus, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and was sentenced to serve three years of supervised release on Aug. 16, 2024;

Janita Bre’Shaye Terry, 24, of Columbus, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and was sentenced to serve three years of supervised release on Dec. 2, 2024;

Kelbresha Danielle Thomas, 30, of Oglethorpe, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and was sentenced to serve three years of supervised release on Dec. 2, 2024;

Jenetta Small, 29, of Americus, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and was sentenced to serve two years of supervised release on March 14, 2025;

Tyavia Deashia Richardson, 24, of Americus, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and was sentenced to one year of supervised release and to pay $4,740 restitution on Aug. 14, 2024; and

Kimbreyanna Andranique Peeples, 23, of Butler, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and was sentenced to serve one year of supervised release on Dec. 2, 2024.

A codefendant, Victoria Lynn Carter, 25, of Americus, was sentenced to serve one year of supervised release after she previously pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud.

