Man accused of depositing check meant for GA county commissioners into personal account

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after deputies said he stole a check and deposited it into his own account.

In September 2024, Darrell Lee Powell, mobile depositing a check for $18,562.33 into his personal Fidelity account, deputies say.

However, officials said, the check belonged to the Floyd County Board of Commissioners.

According to Floyd County authorities, the check was somehow altered and made to be paid in the order of Powell.

Last month, deputies issued a warrant for Powell’s arrest.

He was arrested and charged with identity fraud.

Powell was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

