Barrow Co. Schools superintendent condemns plan to defund school resource officer program

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time since the deadly mass shooting inside Apalachee High School, the Barrow County superintendent spoke publicly.

He condemned the county commissioners’ decision to defund the school resource officer (SRO) program.

“We happen to disagree on this issue,” said Dr. Dallas LeDuff, Ph.D.

The Barrow County School System and Barrow County Commission have split the price of deputies in schools since 2017.

LeDuff said the number of deputies increased to 16 in 2024 based on population. After the school shooting in September of that year, the district announced plans to add eight more.

That would put at least one officer in each school and two in each high school.

However, commissioners sent a letter to the superintendent last week, warning that the county will no longer split the price. The commission said it will honor the 2017 agreement to split the cost of 12 SROs. However, the letter said that will change to zero at a later date.

Commissioners blame a decision voters approved to exempt senior citizens of a certain age and income from paying school property taxes.

The letter to the superintendent said, “Therefore, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners is responsible for ensuring that any and all school-related expenses are exempt from the County General Fund M&O levy.”

Commissioners declined to comment to Channel 2 Tuesday night.

County Spokesperson Brian Stewart said, “With the approval by voters of a school tax exemption for senior citizens in Barrow County, it is imperative that Barrow County Government ensure that no county general fund dollars—for which there is no senior exemption—are dedicated to areas that would otherwise be funded by school taxes and the associated millage rate.”

Unless the county changes its plan, the board of education will have to come up with more than $1 million to pay and equip deputies this fall.

At a meeting Tuesday night, members voted to approve a budget proposal that includes all 24 SROs. To afford it, staff recommended the board raise the millage rate from 15.5 to 15. 695 mills. That would increase taxes on a piece of property valued at $100,000 by roughly $20.

“It’s not negotiable for us as a governance team. We are committed to providing whatever safety measures we believe our students and staff need,” said LeDuff.

Parents of Apalachee High School students said they agree with that.

“This is a serious issue. This has to do with our kids’ safety,” said William Philp.

June 9, Philip plans to be at the Barrow County Commissioners meeting to voice concerns with their decision.

“Bad politics. Horrible politics. A lot of parents can’t wait to go to the commissioners meeting and see,” said Philp.

The board of education has a public hearing on the proposed budget plan on June 12 at 6:00 pm.

The school district’s public hearing on the millage rate is set for June 23 at 4:00 pm.

The final vote on the budget is that same day at 6:00 pm.

The final vote on the millage rate is July 8.

To see the district’s budget plan, click here.

