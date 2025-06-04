Massive police investigation underway after witnesses say someone opened fire at park in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ga. — There is a massive police investigation underway at a park in Forest Park.

Police are currently on scene at the Kiwanis Park at the corner of South Avenue and West Street.

Video of the scene showed the police department’s mobile command unit at the scene, and a large area has been taped off by crime scene tape.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News they heard gunfire erupt at the park.

“I was looking for parking while my kid started practice. I saw a couple of kids walk by, and I just heard shooting, and I of course just got down and hid in my truck,” one witness said.

We are still working to learn if anyone was injured.

We are awaiting more information from police at the scene.

