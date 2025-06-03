Chase in DeKalb ends in serious crash, blocks traffic on Peachtree Ind Blvd by I-285 ramp

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A chase Tuesday afternoon ended with a serious crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It ended with a collision in Doraville on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at the I-285 westbound ramp.

The crash blocked traffic, but the scene has just been cleared, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reported.

More on this developing story LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4.

Police were pursuing three juvenile suspects, Sandy Springs police said.

Police said the vehicle and its occupants were involved in a possible drive-by Monday night.

Brookhaven police said they found the car earlier Tuesday with no one inside, then found three teenagers breaking into another car.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brookhaven police lost them, but Dunwoody and Sandy Springs police found the car and began to pursue it.

Dunwoody police said they found the vehicle on Ashford Dunwoody Road, and it sped from officers.

The pursued vehicle caused a crash at Mount Vernon Road at Oxford Chase Way and left the scene.

The pursuit continued into Sandy Springs, Gwinnett County and back into Doraville, Dunwoody police said.

Chamblee, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and DeKalb police are all at the scene, and Georgia State Patrol is leading the active crash investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group