GA parents accused of waiting to report 6-month-old’s death while possessing cocaine

BAXLEY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges in the death of their six-month-old baby, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On September 28, 2022, the GBI was requested by Baxley police to investigate the death of Dustin Sauls, 41, and Cierra Chancey’s, 36, six-month-old child.

According to the GBI, the Blackshear parents delayed reporting the child’s death and had cocaine at the time.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Friday, the pair was arrested and booked into the Appling County Jail.

Sauls and Chancey are charged with one count of concealing the death of another and possession of cocaine.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Baxley Police Department at 912-367-8305 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group