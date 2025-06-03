Amazon opening sorting center in west Georgia, bringing 1,000 jobs

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Amazon plans to open a “sortation center” in west Georgia, bringing more than 1,000 jobs with it.

The company announced that the 1.6 million square foot facility is expected to open in 2027.

The sorting center, which will be Amazon’s third in Georgia, will have workers sorting orders by their "final destination and [consolidating] them onto trucks for faster delivery."

“This latest decision from Amazon is another significant investment in Georgia’s growing logistics network and our rural communities,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “With 1,000 new jobs on their way to western Georgia, we’re again delivering on the commitment to bring opportunity to every part of the state.”

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 31,000 jobs in Georgia and invested $18.5 billion in infrastructure and compensation statewide.

“We are proud and excited to welcome Amazon to the city of Hogansville,” said Hogansville Mayor Jake Ayers. “This is a milestone that represents more than just economic development. This new facility will mean thousands of local jobs, increased opportunity for our residents, and a stronger foundation for future growth. It’s a testament to what we can achieve when we rethink what is possible for our little town, and when we work together to build a brighter future for our community.”

