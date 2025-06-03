Deputies says ‘you can’t outrun guilt’ after GA mother of 3 killed in hit-and-run

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — A southeast Georgia sheriff’s office is asking the driver responsible for killing a 43-year-old woman to turn themselves in.

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on May 24.

Officials said Tiffany Carter, 43, of Glennville was hit by a vehicle on Highway 46 west between Canoochee Road and Hiawatha Road, “and left in the road to die.”

"They left her. Alone. Broken. Dying. No call for help. No attempt to stop. Just drove off and vanished. This wasn’t just an accident—this was a crime," the sheriff’s office said.

According to a GoFundMe organized by Macey Ansell, Carter brought joy to everyone, no matter the struggles.

The GoFundMe states that Carter was also a mother of three children.

The CCSO announced that a citizen has put together a reward of $3,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the driver.

“You may know someone driving a vehicle with unexplained damage—or someone who hasn’t been acting right since that night. If that’s you… if you’re the one responsible… we know your conscience is grinding on you," the CCSO said." You can’t outrun the guilt. And you won’t outrun the truth. Turn yourself in. It will go far better than waiting for us—or this community—to find you."

Anyone with information is urged to call the CCSO tip line at 912-685-8649 or 912-685-2568.

