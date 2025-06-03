Man accused of killing Roswell police officer to appear in court for plea hearing

ROSWELL, Ga. — A plea hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning in the case of a man accused of killing a Roswell police officer.

Edward Espinoza is accused of shooting Officer Jeremy Labonte, 24, several times outside Ace Pickleball Club in February.

Labonte responded to a suspicious person call at the Market Boulevard location. Police say that as he approached Espinoza, the officer was shot and killed.

In March, Espinoza sat expressionless in court as investigators showed surveillance footage of the night Labonte was killed.

Video shows Espinoza enter the pickleball club and speak with an employee who he asked if there were any Marines there.

“At that time, he followed up by saying, if there’s any Marines, there was going to be trouble,” investigator Jerriel Mann said in court.

When Espinoza went outside, the employee called 911. That’s when they say Labonte showed up and was shot.

Espinoza was arrested just minutes after the shooting.

