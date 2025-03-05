Suspect in killing of Roswell police officer in court as judge views bodycam footage

A Fulton County judge viewed security and body camera video Wednesday that prosecutors said showed the moment a man gunned down a Roswell police officer.

Edward Espinoza sat expressionless in court as a GBI agent testified what happened the night police said he repeatedly shot and killed Officer Jeremy Labonte.

The judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to take the case to trial, Channel 2′s Tom Regan reported. No date has been set.

Investigator Jerriel Mann said he spoke to the suspect after the arrest.

“He said he knew what he did was wrong,” Mann said. “When we asked the question again, he said he panicked because he didn’t want to go back to jail.”

Espinoza went into the Ace Pickleball Club near Market Boulevard off Holcomb Bridge Road before the shooting Feb. 7. Footage shows him talking to an employee, oddly asking if there were any Marines there.

“At that time, he followed up by saying, if there’s any Marines, there was going to be trouble,” Mann said in court.

The employee called 911 while Espinoza walked out to the parking lot. Labonte then drove up, got out of his car and approached him.

“The subject produced a handgun from his right pocket, fired a couple of shots, Labonte hit the ground, and he proceeded to fire more shots,” Mann said.

The investigator said Espinoza dropped the firearm next to the officer and ran, with his hands up. Police arrested him minutes later.

Roswell officer shot more than a dozen times, prosecutors say as judge denies suspect’s bond

Suspect in custody after shooting, killing police officer just ‘serving the citizens of Roswell’

Roswell police had several interactions with suspect in officer’s killing

