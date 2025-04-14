Family of fallen Roswell police officer shares their memories of him

ROSWELL, Ga. — The family of fallen Roswell police officer Jeremy Labonte laid him to rest two months ago. They say it’s been day-by-day ever since, and little things will trigger memories that add to the pain of missing him.

Labonte died in the line of duty on February 7. He responded to a call about a suspicious person at the Ace Pickleball Club on Holcomb Bridge. When he arrived, someone shot and killed him.

“It felt like somebody just broke my heart in half,” his wife, Alyssa Labonte said.

She told Channel 2′s Eryn Rogers the two had known each other since the 5th grade growing up in Douglasville.

“By the 7th grade, he asked me to be his girlfriend or whatever that means at that age, and we grew up together and stayed together all his life,” she said.

Officer Labonte’s wife Alyssa and his little sister, Morgan Labonte, said he died doing what he loved.

“I think he just always had a heart for helping people even when he was younger,” Morgan Labonte said.

His wife said he especially loved serving the city of Roswell.

“We grew up in a really small private school, and I think he liked that Roswell was such a community,” Alyssa Labonte said. “That really drew him in.”

They said they miss the little things that made Officer Labonte who he was.

“He loved working out,” Alyssa Labonte said. “I would always say there’s an old soul trapped inside him because even though he was 24 years old, he’d rather be at home with his dog. He collected bourbon, so he’d rather just be with a glass of bourbon on the couch at 8 p.m.

And it’s those moments his family says they’ll always hold dear.

“I feel honored and not lucky enough to be married to such an amazing man,” Alyssa Labonte said.

The family said right now they’re working with the Roswell Police Department to set up what they hope will become an annual memorial walk in his honor.

